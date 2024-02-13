Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

VPU stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. 239,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,576. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $152.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.42.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

