Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
