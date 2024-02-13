Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.57.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

