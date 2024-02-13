Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) is Gould Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gould Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 8.1% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 75,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 1,661,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,441,404. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day moving average of $71.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2119 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

