Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Cut by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 356,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 341,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,850 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $8.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.79. 172,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,526. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $523.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

