Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,728 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VHT stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.45. The stock had a trading volume of 63,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,583. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.04 and a 200 day moving average of $243.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.