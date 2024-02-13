Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 655.1% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.53. 143,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 96,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22,863.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

