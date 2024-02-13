VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Stake Reduced by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after buying an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after buying an additional 166,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 167,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMB opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

