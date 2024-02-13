VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $8,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $203.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average is $160.50. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $207.12.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

