Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

