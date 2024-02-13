USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 916,805 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.52.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

