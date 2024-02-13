USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,101,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $693,829,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,280,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,543 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $497.79. 1,455,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.02 and a 200 day moving average of $455.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The company has a market cap of $385.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

