USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PolyMet Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. 486,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,280. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $408.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.52.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

