USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBND. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA:EBND traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

