USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Motco bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS:HYD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The company had a trading volume of 239,101 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

