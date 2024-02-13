USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 297,007 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. 244,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,193. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

