USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,468 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFSD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. 42,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $47.16.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.