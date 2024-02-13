USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,861 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.5% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,221,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. 788,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,171,148. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.