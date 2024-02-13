US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.70.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. US Foods has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

