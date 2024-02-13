Urban Edge Properties (UE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 94.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 143.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Edge Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.