Upexi (UPXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th.

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter. Upexi had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 16.21%.

Upexi Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPXI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Upexi has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $4.94.

Insider Transactions at Upexi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

In other news, CEO Allan Marshall acquired 90,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,754,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,073.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,678 shares of company stock worth $109,023. Insiders own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upexi during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upexi in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upexi in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Stories

