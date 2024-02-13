United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Down 19.0% in January

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,100 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 15th total of 410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UFCS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 11,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,459. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Fire Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,722,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,733,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,351,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in United Fire Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after buying an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

See Also

