United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of United Airlines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Airlines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Trading Up 1.6 %

UAL opened at $43.02 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,270,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.