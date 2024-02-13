Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.67.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $251.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

