UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Holdings Boosted by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.77. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $205.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $3,660,614.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,022,835.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,325 shares of company stock worth $4,368,737. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

