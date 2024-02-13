UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,647 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $121.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

