Udemy (UDMY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Udemy Stock Performance

UDMY opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.32. Udemy has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDMY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,362,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,726 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

