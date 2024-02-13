UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $71,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $947.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $855.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $772.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

