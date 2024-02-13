UBS Group AG Buys 239,001 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 109.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ResMed were worth $67,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $244,477,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 79.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 202.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ResMed by 157.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 397,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after acquiring an additional 243,151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

ResMed stock opened at $182.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

