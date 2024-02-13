Truist Financial Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $127.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

MHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

