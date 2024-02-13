Truist Financial Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $166.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN opened at $161.08 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.