Troy Income & Growth (TIGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 15th

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Troy Income & Growth’s previous dividend of $0.53. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Troy Income & Growth Trading Down 0.1 %
Troy Income & Growth stock opened at GBX 69.85 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £162.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2,331.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Troy Income & Growth has a 1 year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 74 ($0.93). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.37.
Troy Income & Growth Company Profile
