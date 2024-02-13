Trimble’s (TRMB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $59.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

TRMB traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,930. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Trimble by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Trimble by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

