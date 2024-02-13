Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.60-2.80 EPS.

Trimble Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. Trimble has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $56.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 38.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

