Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,930. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $932.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,147.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, Director Mark S. Peek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,147.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 798.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trimble by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

