Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.83.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. Trimble has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares in the company, valued at $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,799,973.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $328,823. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,931,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,550,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 3,155,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,946,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,048,000 after buying an additional 1,566,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

