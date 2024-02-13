TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Gap Up to $70.60

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.60, but opened at $73.50. TransUnion shares last traded at $73.94, with a volume of 780,934 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.