TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.57-$3.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96-$4.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. TransUnion also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.79-$0.81 EPS.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.