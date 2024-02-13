TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,250.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,094.07.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,109.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,034.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $937.44. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 39,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.20, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,364,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,419 shares of company stock valued at $150,261,322. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

