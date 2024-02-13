TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,180.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,094.07.

TDG opened at $1,109.83 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,155.24. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,034.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $937.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $988.76, for a total transaction of $19,775,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,758,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,419 shares of company stock worth $150,261,322. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

