TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,300 shares, an increase of 7,529.3% from the January 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in TransCode Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAZ stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $728.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransCode Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($67.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($60.00) by ($7.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransCode Therapeutics will post -222.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Featured Articles

