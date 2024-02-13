Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $414,365,000. Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,227,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Shopify by 4.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,104,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,052,000 after buying an additional 299,788 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after buying an additional 194,064 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 11.4 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.