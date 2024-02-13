Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 105,063 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 308.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

