Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$146.00 at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$146.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$180.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$180.11.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$207.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$196.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$182.84. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$159.25 and a twelve month high of C$214.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total transaction of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,367.58. In related news, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$88,367.58. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total value of C$546,499.26. Insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396 over the last ninety days. 66.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.