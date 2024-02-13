Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$210.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$180.11.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$207.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.76. The firm has a market cap of C$94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$159.25 and a 12 month high of C$214.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Heather Anne O’hagan sold 735 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.27, for a total value of C$103,095.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$88,367.58. Insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

