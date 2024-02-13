The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,363,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of TJX Companies worth $210,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $97.88. 932,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $99.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

