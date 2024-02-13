The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 18th

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.
The Shyft Group has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.
The Shyft Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHYF
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Shyft Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Shyft Group Company Profile
The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Shyft Group
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Krispy Kreme stock could take you by surprise this week
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Under Armour’s turnaround gains traction on raised EPS forecast
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- CF Industries stock leaves competitors in the dust
Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.