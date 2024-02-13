The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Shares Acquired by City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,685,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the quarter. The Korea Fund makes up 3.1% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.34% of The Korea Fund worth $35,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Korea Fund by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 54,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Korea Fund by 3,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

KF traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The Korea Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $24.88.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

