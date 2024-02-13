The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $91.91.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares in the company, valued at $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

