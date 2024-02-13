The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $126.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $141.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

NYSE:BG traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, reaching $89.12. 702,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

