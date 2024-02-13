The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $153,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE GS traded down $13.93 on Tuesday, reaching $378.71. The stock had a trading volume of 694,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $378.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $396.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

